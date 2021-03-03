Frances Webster
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Webster, 96, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home. Mrs. Webster passed from this life on March 1, 2021. She was born August 13, 1924.
