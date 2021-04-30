Frances T. Dickerson
TYLER — Frances T. Dickerson, 88, of Tyler passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born on January 16 1933 in Tyler.
 
 