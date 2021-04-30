Frances T. Dickerson
TYLER — Frances T. Dickerson, 88, of Tyler passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born on January 16 1933 in Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
Softball playoffs: Whitehouse takes Game 1 over Mount Pleasant, 10-3
-
Baby Luke fighting for his life one breath at a time
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Bullard woman dies after two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 110