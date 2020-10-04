ALBA — Frances “Frankie” Follis, 75, of Alba, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Ms. Follis was born August 9, 1945, in Knoxville, TN, and died October 1, 2020.
Frances “Frankie” Follis
ALBA — Frances “Frankie” Follis, 75, of Alba, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Ms. Follis was born August 9, 1945, in Knoxville, TN, and died October 1, 2020.
ALBA — Frances “Frankie” Follis, 75, of Alba, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Ms. Follis was born August 9, 1945, in Knoxville, TN, and died October 1, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Former Whitehouse mayor Dale Moran passes away
-
Some community members worried about voter suppression during 2020 elections
-
Gohmert tells Trump, first lady he's sorry they have "the Chinese virus," wishes their recovery
-
Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building
-
Mrs. Theresa Louise Jones Johnson