Frances “Frankie” Follis
 ALBA — Frances “Frankie” Follis, 75, of Alba, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Ms. Follis was born August 9, 1945, in Knoxville, TN, and died October 1, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you