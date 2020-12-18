Foyce Staple
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Foyce Staple, 88, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at East Chapel CME Church-Mineola ( Face Mask are Required). Interment, Mineola City Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, at at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Staple was born November 7, 1932, in Mineola, and died December 10, 2020.

