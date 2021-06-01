Fonta B. “Tonti” Conway
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Fonta B. “Tonti” Conway, 90, of Henderson, 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Conway was born April 18, 1931, in Brinkley, Arkansas and passed away May 29, 2021.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed