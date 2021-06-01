Fonta B. “Tonti” Conway
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Fonta B. “Tonti” Conway, 90, of Henderson, 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Conway was born April 18, 1931, in Brinkley, Arkansas and passed away May 29, 2021.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Photo gallery: Memorial Day 2021 in Tyler
-
Tyler ranks in the top 20 of the 'Safest Cities in Texas for 2021'
-
Tyler police don't suspect foul play after dead body found near railroad
-
Commentary: Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger's tragic death provides a sobering reminder
-
Whitehouse man sentenced to life for threatening sheriff's deputies with gun