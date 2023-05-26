Courtesy Floyd Woods May 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd WoodsFRANKSTON — Graveside services for Mr. Floyd Woods, 73, will be Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1 pm in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of John R Harmon Undertaking Company. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 5.26.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry...” (James 1:19) Newspaper Ads May Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT QR Newsletter-Breaking News Combo Package Bulletin Trending Topics Former JT football star Orlando "Lumpy" Wickware passes away Tyler recording studio reflects on working with Tina Turner following her death 4A Softball Playoffs: Liberty defeats Bullard, 7-1, forces Game 3 Things to do in East Texas this weekend Whitehouse taking on Frisco Wakeland in regional semifinals