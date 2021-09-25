Courtesy Florence Elizabeth Stowe Sep 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Florence Elizabeth StoweTYLER — Services for Florence Elizabeth Stowe, 88, of Tyler will be held at a later date in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Stowe was born December 18, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away in Tyler on September 23, 2021. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Florence Elizabeth Stowe Tyler Atlanta Kansas City Georgia Missouri Date Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.25.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.” (Hebrews 10:36) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT NATL Newspaper Carrier Day TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Two men indicted in connection with fatal shooting at Tyler daiquiri shop High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5 Friday Night Live: Week 5 Tyler's downtown a finalist for four statewide awards Police: Intoxicated man charged with manslaughter after woman killed in crash