Flora Mae Williams
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Flora Williams, 72, of Tyler are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church (FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED) burial will follow in Goss Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 