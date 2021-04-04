Flecie Mae Rhone
TYLER — Services for Flecie Rhone will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at County Line Cemetery.
Flecie Mae Sherfield Rhone was born March 26, 1937 in Athens, Texas. She had been a resident of Tyler for 22 years. More details at www.hilliardfuneralhome.com.
 
 