Felisha Joyce Goode
FLINT - Graveside service for Felisha Joyce Goode, 46, of Flint will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Goode officiating. Graveside visitation will be one hour prior under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Goode passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in Flint. She was born October 11, 1974 in Brewton, Alabama.
