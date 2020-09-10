TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Felicia Strickland, 35, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Fonda Cemetery Big Sandy. Interment, Fonda Cemetery Big Sandy. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Miss Strickland was born June 28, 1985, in Tyler, and died September 4, 2020.
Felicia Strickland
