Felicia Strickland
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Felicia Strickland, 35, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Fonda Cemetery Big Sandy. Interment, Fonda Cemetery Big Sandy. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Miss Strickland was born June 28, 1985, in Tyler, and died September 4, 2020.

