Ezzra Charles Dorsey
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Ezzra Charles Dorsey, 66, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 pm at John R Harmon Undertaking Company. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery. The service is under the direction of John R Harmon Undertaking company. Public viewing will be Friday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
