Ezeal McGill
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Ezeal McGill, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. McGill was born February 2, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, and died November 3, 2020.

