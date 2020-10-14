Evelyn Barnett Kinnamon
 JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Evelyn Barnett Kinnamon, 88, of Jacksonville, 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Kinnamon was born February 16, 1932, in Dialville, and died October 11, 2020.

