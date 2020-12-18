DALLAS — Chapel services are scheduled for Evanne Meche Police, 41, of Duncanville, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Police was born October 4, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 13, 2020.
Evanne Meche Police
DALLAS — Chapel services are scheduled for Evanne Meche Police, 41, of Duncanville, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Police was born October 4, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 13, 2020.
DALLAS — Chapel services are scheduled for Evanne Meche Police, 41, of Duncanville, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Police was born October 4, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 13, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Big Pat rooting for his Lindale Eagles
-
Crapemyrtles do not need pruning
-
City of Tyler agrees to pay $300,000 in settlement regarding lawsuit alleging wrongful death of Smith County inmate
-
All Love in Lindale: Eagles headed to first state championship game with game-winning field goal
-
Living the dream: Die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan Nic Beitel pumped for Lindale's state championship game