Evanne Meche Police
 DALLAS — Chapel services are scheduled for Evanne Meche Police, 41, of Duncanville, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Police was born October 4, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 13, 2020.

