Eugene Hood
TYLER — Celebration of life for Eugene Hood, 75, of Tyler is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May, 1, 2021 at God’s Will Baptist Church with Rev. K. Graves as eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 