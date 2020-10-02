Eugene Allen Jones
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Eugene Allen Jones, 51, of Longview, 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mr. Jones was born March 2, 1969, and died September 21, 2020.

