Essie Stevenson
BIG SANDY, TX — A service of celebration for Essie 92 will be held Saturday at 11:am at Rising Star Church Of God InChrist in Gladewater, TX. Burial will follow in Fonda Cemetery in Big Sandy, TX
A viewing will be today from 1:pm til 7:pm at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service
 
 

