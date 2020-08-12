Ernest Glen Harris
 WILLS POINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Ernest Glen Harris, 82, of Wills Point, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, Ryan Cemetery, Ryan, OK. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Harris was born April 19, 1938, and died August 8, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you