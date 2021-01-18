Erma Lee Lindsey
WELLS - Graveside services for Erma Lee Lindsey, 96, of Alto will be Wednesday, January 20, at 2:30 PM at the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. Mrs. Lindsey died Sunday, January 17, in Wells, Texas. She was born June 22, 1924 in Alto, Texas. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the cemetery.
