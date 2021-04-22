Erma Jean Young
FORNEY — Graveside services for Ms. Erma Jean Sheffield Young, 78, of Forney, TX. will be held at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Public viewing will be held at the cemetery. Mask and social distancing are encouraged. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
 
 