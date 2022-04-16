Courtesy Eric Hambrick Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric HambrickTYLER — No services are scheduled for Eric Hambrick, 47, Tyler. Arrangements have been provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Hambrick passed on April 9, 2022. He was born October 27, 1974. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Hambrick Tyler Funeral Home Arrangement Community Service Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 4.16.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.” (Romans 13:7) Newspaper Ads M.Parga Tree Service WHO WE ARE TMT Holy Week BlockBuster Package Sam B. Hall Bulletin Trending Topics Ed Jasper, former Troup, A&M, NFL football standout, passes away PHOTOS: Storm damage in Tyler Jacksonville ISD Empowerment Academy students prepare for graduation Man killed in crash on Grande Boulevard in Tyler Residents 'heavy hearted' over storm destruction in Tyler's historic areas