Enzo Jesus Gonzalez
TYLER — Graveside services for Baby Enzo Gonzalez of Tyler will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12 pm in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. He was born on December 5, 2021 and transitioned on December 6, 2021.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially this morning. Near record high temperatures. High 78F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 3:59 am