Enrique Avila Escobedo
 TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Enrique Avila Escobedo, 77, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church. Interment, Hopewell Community Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at John R. Harmon Chapel. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Escobedo was born December 11, 1942, in Durango, Mexico, and died July 17, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you