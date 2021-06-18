Emma Faye McDonald
ATHENS — Funeral services for Mrs. Emma McDonald, 85 of Athens, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1 pm at Gates Commuity Church International in Athens with Rev. Bill Burton, eulogist. Burial will follow in North Athens Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Wake will be on Friday, 6-8 pm at the church.
 
 

