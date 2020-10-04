Elwyna Toni Whitehead
 HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Elwyna Toni Whitehead, 88, of Henderson, 12 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Bethel Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Whitehead was born October 24, 1931, in Laneville, and died October 1, 2020.

