GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Elvia Rosas Hernandez, 56, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Celestine Catholic Church. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Hernandez was born February 3, 1964, in Celaya, Mexico, and died December 12, 2020.
Elvia Rosas Hernandez
“... I will raise up for David a righteous Branch, a King who will reign wisely and do what is just and right in the land. In his days Judah will be saved and Israel will live in safety. This is the name by which he will be called: The LORD Our Righteous Savior.” (Jeremiah 23:5-6)
