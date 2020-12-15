Elvia Rosas Hernandez
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Elvia Rosas Hernandez, 56, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Celestine Catholic Church. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Hernandez was born February 3, 1964, in Celaya, Mexico, and died December 12, 2020.

