Elta Mae Moore
ATHENS — Funeral service for Elta Mae Moore, 79, Athens will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, Cuney with Pastor Charles Jenkins, officiating. Burial will be in Rock Hill Cemetery, Cuney under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Viewing will be 6-8PM, Tuesday at Behind the Veil Church, Athens.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed