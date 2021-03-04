Eloise Hulsey
DALLAS — Graveside Services for Vina Eloise Hulsey, 88 of Dallas, are 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Bro. Jeff VanGoethem officiating. Services under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Family visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.

