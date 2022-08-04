Elllis Johnson
PITTSBURG — Ellis Johnson passed away July 29, 2022 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview , Texas at the age of 88.
His funeral service will be August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pittsburg, and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
