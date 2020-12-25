OMAHA — Funeral services are scheduled for Elizabeth Ann Harris-Nickleberry, 99, of Omaha, 1 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Bellhaven Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Harris-Nickleberry was born June 28, 1921, and died December 17, 2020.
Elizabeth Ann Harris-Nickleberry
“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.…
