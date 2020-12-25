Elizabeth Ann Harris-Nickleberry
 OMAHA — Funeral services are scheduled for Elizabeth Ann Harris-Nickleberry, 99, of Omaha, 1 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Bellhaven Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Harris-Nickleberry was born June 28, 1921, and died December 17, 2020.

