Elgie Redwine Mosley
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Elgie Redwine Mosley, 80, of TYLER, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park . Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Mosley was born July 15, 1940, in TYLER, and died September 1, 2020.

