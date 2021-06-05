Eleanor Andrew Stringer
TYLER — A Celebration of Life will be held for Eleanor Andrew Stringer on Wednesday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. in the Marvin United Methodist Church sanctuary with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. The family will greet guests at a reception in Pirtle Hall following the service.
