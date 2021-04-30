Elder Mark Todd
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Elder Mark Todd, Jr., 71, of Longview will be held on May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Temple in Longview. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing at Victory on April 30, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. via exterior walk-up or drive-thru. He was born June 26, 1949 and died April 26, 2021 Guestbook can be visited at www.victoryfuneral.com.
