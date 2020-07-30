Elder Lonnie Ray McCoy
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Elder Lonnie Ray McCoy, 61, of Desoto, 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Greater Harvest Church of God in Christ in Dallas. Interment, Laurel Land Memorial Park. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. McCoy was born January 6, 1959, in Dallas and died July 25, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you