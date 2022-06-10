Elder Fred Anderson
TYLER — A celebration of life for Elder Fred Anderson, 89, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Higher Heights Community Church under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
