MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Elder Charles Edwards Johnson, 100, of Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Full Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment, Bell Heaven Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Johnson was born February 26, 1920, in Daingerfield, and died August 9, 2020.
Elder Charles Edwards Johnson
