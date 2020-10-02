Elaine Marian Lilley
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Elaine Marian Lilley, 84, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Miss Lilley was born March 16, 1936, and died September 27, 2020.

