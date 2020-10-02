TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Elaine Marian Lilley, 84, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Miss Lilley was born March 16, 1936, and died September 27, 2020.
Elaine Marian Lilley
