Effie Lee Jones
Mar 31, 2023

TYLER — Services for Effie Lee Jones will be 10;00am Saturday at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home with Burial in Tyler memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-7 Friday at the Funeral Home.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11222085