Edwin Lee Lewis, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Edwin Lee Lewis, Jr. of Tyler will be held on February 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Lewis was born May 30, 1925 in Sulphur, LA and passed away February 12, 2021 in Lindale.
