Edward Hardy Browning
TYLER — Edward Hardy Browning, 80, of Tyler passed away May 31, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 29, 1941 in Jacksonville to the late William Clyde and Jeffie Doris Hardy Browning. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
