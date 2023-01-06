Edward “Ed” & Dorothy “Dot” Ekarius
WHITEHOUSE — Please join us in celebrating the lives and memories of Edward “Ed” Ekarius 12/10/27-9/25/22 and Dorothy “Dot” Ekarius 10/5/1931-8/10/2022.
“Every day in some small way memories will come our way; though absent, they are ever near, still missed , still loved, and always dear.”
Memorial Service held at Pinecrest Cemetery on HWY 110 in Troup, TX January 11, 2023 @ 2 o’clock.
“Every day in some small way memories will come our way; though absent, they are ever near, still missed , still loved, and always dear.”
Memorial Service held at Pinecrest Cemetery on HWY 110 in Troup, TX January 11, 2023 @ 2 o’clock.