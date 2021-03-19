Edsel Gossett
CARSON, CALIFORNIA — Edsel Gossett of Carson, California passed away on February 9, 2021 after a brief illness. Edsel was the eldest son of Virgil and Ruby (Gardner) Gossett from Tyler, Texas where he was reared. He attended and graduated from Emmett Scott High School and moved to Los Angeles, CA following his graduation. Edsel was employed with the VA Hospital and the US Postal Service where he retired after 40 years of service. Edsel was a member of Carson Baptist Church in Carson. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Service entrusted by Spalding Mortuary, 3045 La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016.
