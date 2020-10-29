Edna “Lucille” Hasting
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Edna “Lucille” Hasting, 80, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Dean Baptist Church. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Hasting was born May 8, 1940, in Henderson, and died October 26, 2020.

