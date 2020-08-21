HUGHES SPRINGS — Graveside services are scheduled for Edgie Lee Reeves-Bolton, 88, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Reeves-Bolton was born May 14, 1932, in Ore City, and died August 17, 2020.
Edgie Lee Reeves-Bolton
