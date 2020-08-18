Edgar B. Cunningham
 WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services are scheduled for Edgar B. Cunningham, 80, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse. Arrangements by Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Cunningham was born November 9, 1939, in Tyler, and died August 15, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you