Eddie Mae Towles
 LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie Mae Towles, 90, of Longview, 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Rosewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mrs. Towles was born March 3, 1930, in Ft. Smith, AR, and died November 10, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you