Eddie Kendrick
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Kendrick, 73, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment, Veterans Cemetery Arlington. Visitation, 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Kendrick was born July 8, 1947, in Bullard, and died October 18, 2020.

