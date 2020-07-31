Eddie Dude Manoy
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Dude Manoy, 107, of LaRue, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Lone Star Baptist Church 4007 FM 314 S Larue. Interment, Bethel Cemetery, LaRue. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Lone Star Baptist Church. Arrangements by Cain-Brown’s Memorial, Malakoff. Mrs. Manoy was born November 20, 1912, in LaRue and died July 21, 2020.

