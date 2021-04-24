Eartha Lee King White
MT. PLEASANT — was born December 21, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant to Jodie and Beaulah King. She died April 20, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant. Service Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11am at Greater Hope COGIC Mt. Pleasant burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing Tuesday at the funeral home 10am-6pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
12-year-old half-brother charged with manslaughter in death of 6-year-old found unresponsive in motel bathtub
-
Tyler father jailed as daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated
-
DNA technology leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp
-
GOAL! United Way of Smith County reaches milestone
-
David L. Twomey